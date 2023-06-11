Cholera cases rise

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

ZIMBABWE recorded 99 confirmed and suspected Cholera deaths during the last two days with reports that two more people are feared dead after contracting the deadly water borne disease.

A situational report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that so far 63 patients are hospitalised in different parts of the country.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu. As of Saturday, a cumulative total of 2 338 suspected cholera cases, 16 laboratory confirmed deaths, 42 suspected cholera deaths and 568 laboratory confirmed cases were reported.”