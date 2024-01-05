Cholera cases spike to 247 on New Year’s Day

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

WHILE the world was ushering in the New Year on Monday, 247 cases of cholera were hospitalised with fresh calls for members of the public to exercise high levels of hygiene to curb the spread of the water-borne disease.

With the onset of the rainy season and water woes in some parts of the country, women remain the most affected by cholera in Zimbabwe with fears that the forecasted El Nino-induced drought may increase trends as the country has a weekly average of 1 000 new cases.

Key factors driving cholera transmission include low access to safe water, appropriate sanitation and IPC, health system challenges (staff attrition, capacity, access, and quality issues), unsafe burial practices, multiple outbreaks (polio, measles), and funding.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) Daily Cholera Situation Report for January 1, 2024, a total 247 cases were hospitalised across health facilities in the districts where Cholera has been recorded.

However, an unusual trend has been noted in Chiredzi whereby all new 30 cases that were recorded on January 1 presented with severe symptoms and required facility admission.

At Chiredzi (30) patients were admitted, Mwenezi (24), Chivi (9), Bikita (5), Gutu (2) in Masvingo Province, Buhera (10), Mutare Rural (20),Chipinge (37), Chimanimani (6), in Manicaland Province, BRIDH (48), Chitungwiza City (14) in Harare Province, Zvishavane (7), in Midlands Province, Murehwa (1), UMP (1) Mash East Province, Mbire (7), Mazowe (16), Centenary (1) in Mash Central Province, Beitbridge (1) in Mat South Province and Kariba (5) Zvimba (1) Hurungwe (2) in Mash West Province,” said the Ministry of Health.