Cholera in 8 of the country’s 10 provinces

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

NINE more people are suspected to have contracted cholera in Zimbabwe with reports that the waterborne borne disease has now been detected in eight of the 10 provinces.

Only the Midlands and Matabeleland North provinces have not yet recorded cases.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care cholera report show that the nine suspected cases were from Mutasa (3), Beitbridge (2), Mbire (2) Marondera (1), and Chimanimani (1).

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“To date cases have been reported in 8 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases in the 8 provinces having no epidemiological link to each other. So far, a cumulative total of 216 suspected cholera cases, two confirmed deaths, three suspected cholera deaths and twenty-seven (27) laboratory-confirmed cases were reported,” read the report.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu

town, Mashonaland West Province

@thamamoe