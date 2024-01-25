Cholera update: 153 treatment centres set up, vaccination to start next week

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, thandeka.moyo.chronicle.co.zw

A TOTAL of 153 active cholera treatment centres have been set up in Zimbabwe to avert the spread of the waterborne disease as cases continue to surge with the Ministry of Health and Child Care having successfully applied for the allocation of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) from International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision.

The vaccination campaign is expected to start from the 29th of January 2024 in a phased approach to the hot spots.

On Tuesday, 205 new suspected cholera cases six suspected deaths, and nine 9 laboratory-confirmed results were reported across the country.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.

To date suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in 60 districts in ALL the 10 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023.

As of January 23, 2024, a cumulative total of 20 121 suspected cholera cases, 71 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 376 suspected cholera deaths 2 202 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.