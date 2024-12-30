Choppies New Luveve shutsdown after armed robbery

Sikhumbuzo Moyo – [email protected]

Two days after armed robbers raided Choppies Luveve supermarket and made off with US$1,000, the branch is now closing down.

A Chronicle news crew visited the branch just after lunch on Monday and observed staff loading goods into two trucks, while customers attempting to enter the shop were being turned away.

“Sorry, the shop is closing down, so we are not doing business today, as you can see goods are being removed from the shop,” said a security guard manning the shop entrance.



When the robbers stormed the shop, they left a trail of violence and terror. Armed with guns, they opened fire, narrowly missing a security guard. They then turned their brutality on other employees, stabbing one security guard four times and injuring the manager with a blow to the head. After overpowering the staff, the robbers forced the manager to open the main entrance, allowing them to escape on foot with US$1,000 in cash.

The drama unfolded just after 8 pm, moments after the supermarket closed its doors for the evening. Staff were preparing to head home, and security personnel were conducting their routine checks.

Nearby vendors initially dismissed the sound of gunfire as celebratory fireworks, only to realise with growing horror that a robbery was underway.