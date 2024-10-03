Chris Brown sold out the largest stadium in Africa in just two hours!

Irene Tshuma, [email protected]

He is set to perform at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, packing the 94 700-capacity venue.

“SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!!! New show tickets on sale for Dec 15 in Johannesburg tomorrow morning at 10am local time NEW SHOW ADDED”. He posted on Instagram.

The American R&B star will to return to South Africa on December 14, marking his first visit in 10 years since his last concert in 2015. Tickets are sold exclusively at www.bigconcerts.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za.

Fans are excited for his tour and commented on his post to share their agitation. “It was 1 hour 38 minutes to be precise”, one fan commented.

The last American artist to fill up the FNB Stadium were the boy group One Direction on their On The Road Again Tour with a mind blowing attendance of 131 615, Justin Beiber on his Purpose World Tour, with a 70 000 attendence and Cassper Nyovest in 2017 selling 68 000 tickets, being the first ever South African artist to fill up the FNB Stadium.