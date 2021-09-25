Chrispen Nyathi on cloud nine

Mthabisi Tshuma, Leisure Correspondent

GROWING up in the dusty streets of Emganwini and Sizinda and relocating to rural Bulilima koMasendu is just but a trail of actor Chrispen Nyathi’s life journey.

Dreaming is something that has been instilled in his mind, driven by the hope that he will one day conquer.

And conquer he has after he took home the Viewers’ Choice Award at the Royalty Soapie Awards thanks to his role as Pastor Charleston, an illegal immigrant in the drama series Diep City.

Nyathi was nominated along some of South Africa’s finest actors.

The prestigious gala was hosted by talented actress Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa and popular comedian and radio personality, Felix Hlophe. TV and radio personality Candice Modiselle handled the red carpet duties.

It was held at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre Johannesburg, O R Tambo.

The star-studded awards ceremony was attended by Mzansi’s A-listers and top fashionistas including Thembi Seete; Linda Mtoba; Thuli Phongolo; Phuthi Kgomo; Khaya Dladla; Tumi Morake; Sophie Ndaba.

Nyathi took to Twitter to celebrate his award.

“By the people I have been crowned. This is your choice, this is ‘Viewer’s Choice’. I am proud to announce that your votes weren’t in vein, these are the fruits. I am forever grateful,” he tweeted.

Speaking from South Africa after the ceremony, Nyathi said the award should give hope to fellow young artistes that hard work pays in the end.

“To me basically the award means hope and strength of hope for all the Zimbabweans kids out there and also all those youths that want to make it in the game.

“It’s a hope for Zimbabweans and South Africa and with the state of our art in Zimbabwe that hasn’t been supported much it gives hope and I have been getting a lot of messages from people saying you have shown us that it is possible,” said Nyathi.

Nyathi said the award has pushed him to work even harder so as to stay in the game.

“It puts me under pressure as I have to constantly perform to prove that this was not a mistake that l deserved this.

“The award is also a stance to increase my confidence on my performance thus I have to keep up at all times,” said Nyathi. — @mthabisi_mthire