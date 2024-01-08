  • Today Mon, 08 Jan 2024

Christen Mirror and African Boy push for Venda culture respect through music

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

BEITBRIDGE-based music outfit Christen Mirror and African Boy have released a track that seeks to honour and enhance respect for the Venda culture.

The outfit known for popularising Bolobedu (Bolo) House Music this time tried a hand on tribal house through the track Tshitiriri.

Christen Mirror said they also took the opportunity to launch the song on Beitbridge’s community radio station Lotsha FM as a way of interacting with the rightful audience.

“Tshitiriri is a dedication song to Tshivenda culture. It seeks to inspire people to bring back the Tshikona traditional dance as a way of respecting our way of life as Vhavenda.

“The feedback on the song has been quite positive and people are enjoying the song because it has a good message to the community. For the coming year, fans should expect more projects that bring value to the Venda-speaking communities,” said Christen Mirror.

@mthabisi_mthire

 

