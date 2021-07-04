Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder pictured in public for first time since leaving hospital

Tributes to Eriksen poured in from all over the world following the incident at the Parken Stadium

Christian Eriksen was pictured with a young Denmark fan at Tidvilde Strand beach in the north of the country on Friday and was said to be looking “healthy”; the midfielder had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s first Euros game

The first image of Christian Eriksen in public has emerged after he was discharged from hospital last month.

The Denmark midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during his side’s 1-0 defeat against Finland at Euro 2020 on June 12. He was resuscitated and taken to the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

Following treatment, the Danish FA confirmed Eriksen returned home on June 18 after undergoing a successful operation to have a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) implanted.

The 29-year-old had been resting in the city of Odense over the past few weeks but on Friday he was pictured with a young fan at Tidvilde Strand beach in northern Denmark, which is around 60km from the capital Copenhagen.

Bjorn Bindzus, who posted a selfie with Eriksen on Instagram, told Danish newspaper BT: “I was nervous and completely speechless when I had to ask about the picture. But I’m proud that I did it and I’m very happy today.

“We were at a photoshoot for a commercial when I suddenly saw him while we were having lunch. So I waited to ask him until he had finished talking to his girlfriend. And he said yes right away.

“I didn’t see the incident against Finland, but he looked healthy. It was really nice to see.

“I mostly watch football when the national team is playing, and here my favourite player is without a doubt Christian Eriksen. I’m proud of myself that I have that image.”

Eriksen last posted on social media two-and-a-half weeks ago from his hospital bed where he gave an update on his condition, expressed gratitude for the well wishes he had received, and gave words of encouragement for his Denmark team-mates who made it through Group B and defeated Wales in the last 16.

Kasper Hjulmand’s team beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the Euros on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg. – Sky Sports