Christian league fights drug abuse through football

TWENTY football and netball teams will meet for the inaugural ‘Churches Against Drug and Substance Abuse Tournament’ to be played under the Bulawayo Christian League banner at Gifford High tomorrow.

The Bulawayo Christian League is a grouping of soccer teams from various church denominations who play their games every Saturday from March to November at different venues in the city.

Tournament chairman Farai Munago from Spirit Filled International Ministries said churches should take centre stage in the fight against drug and substance abuse as the scourge was tearing apart families and communities.

“The church cannot seen to be folding hands and taking a back seat when the country is facing a serious drug and substance abuse problem that is killing our youths every day and leaving families torn apart. There are many to confront the drug problem and we decided to use football as one of the tools to educate youths to stay away from drugs and illegal substances.

“On the day of the tournament we will have officers (Zimbabwe Republic Police) from community public relations department and as well as members of the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) Drugs and Narcotics to address youths that will take part in games.

“Medals for the winning teams and outstanding individuals in both soccer and netball will be presented courtesy of Sports Zone,” said Munago.

“Some of the teams that will take part in the football tournament are Apostle Dr Bwanya’s Spirit Filled FC, two teams from Bishop Java House of Prayer, Reverend George Ngwenya’s Mpopoma Nazarene, World of Life, ZCC Simunye, BICC Central Athletic team, St Patrick’s from Mzilikazi as well as two community teams Titans Academy and Island Flats.

“In netball we are expecting Catholic House of Prayer, Amavitikazi and Nedbank among others,” he added.

Government has established an inter-ministerial committee to address the alcohol, drugs and substance abuse problem and is in the process of developing a multi-sectorial framework for a harmonised approach and communication among relevant actors to tackle the scourge.

A recent study has shown that drug and illegal substance abusers in Zimbabwe spend an average of US$5 per day to feed their addictions. The study also found that urban dwellers constitute the highest number of drug users in the country compared to those in the rural areas.

The study was conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe, Muthengo Development Studies (MDS), Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network (ZCLDN), and Youth Advocates Zimbabwe (YAZ) to better understand the root causes of drug consumption and substance abuse among Zimbabwean adolescents and youths.