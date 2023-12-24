Christmas cheer for Mzilikazi kids

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

LOCAL businessman Mr Terrence Hill of Hlalo Butchery and Supermarket brought smiles to hundreds of Mzilikazi children with Christmas hampers yesterday.

For the last five years, it has become a tradition for Mzilikazi kids to receive presents from their favourite ‘Father Christmas.’

“We do this every year as a way of showing our appreciation to the support that Mzilikazi residents give to the butchery and supermarket.

It’s also a chance to tell the little ones to stay away from drugs and substance abuse.

“We gave hundreds of food hampers to the kids,” said Mr Hill.