Chronicle correspondent, Blessing Karubwa’s outstanding work recognised with Chief Dakamela Award

From left to right - Blessing Karubwa and Chief Dakamela

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

In a commendable recognition of his extensive coverage of the Nkayi community, Chronicle correspondent Blessing Karubwa is poised to receive the prestigious Chief Dakamela award, also known as Imiklomelo kaDakamela.

The Chief Dakamela awards ceremony is scheduled for April 5 and 6 at Nkayi KoDakamela Hall, promising a celebration with festivities and artiste performances.

Chief Dakamela, speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, said the awards aim to acknowledge individuals for their positive contributions to communities, specifically in Nkayi, KoDakamela, and the broader Matabeleland region.

“We look at determination and passion – what drives them. These awards have expanded beyond KoDakamela, now encompassing the entire Matabeleland, with organisers hailing from various parts of the region.

“We have identified a few outstanding individuals to honour and appreciate. We have chosen Blessing Karubwa among the journalists, recognising him as an outstanding journalist in KoDakamela, Nkayi, and Matabeleland,” said Chief Dakamela.

Chief Dakamela highlighted Karubwa’s exceptional work since 2020, particularly during the initiation of developments in Nkayi.

“He has been there, determined and dedicated, covering all events in Matabeleland North, particularly KoDakamela. He has put Dakamela on the map, and we believe he deserves this recognition.

“We believe people should be honoured and appreciated while alive and energetic to encourage them to do more, not only in Dakamela but everywhere. They should be encouraged,” added Chief Dakamela.

Karubwa, based in India as he develops his career, expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

“Considering the effort and work I’ve put into improving my career, receiving recognition from one of the highly respected chiefs in Matabeleland and the country at large is an honour. I see it as a sign that I’m on the road to even greater things,” said Karubwa.

– @mthabisi_mthire