Chronicle Political Editor crowned SADC Women in Political Participation Media winner

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Chronicle’s political editor Nduduzo Tshuma was yesterday crowned the SADC regional Women in Political Participation Media winner after battling it out with journalists from other countries.

His runner up was B-Metro senior reporter Gibson Mhaka who was also awarded during the Gender Links regional summit held virtually in Harare from Monday.

Tshuma is among 15 Zimbabweans who walked away with awards during the regional summit which sought to celebrate gender champions across different categories.

There was a total of 30 awards for the regional summit and categories included Voice and Change GBV, SRHR, best urban council, best rural council, most resourceful council and best improved performance.

The ecstatic Tshuma expressed gratitude to his colleagues and bosses at Chronicle for the support and encouragement.

“I’m excited to be part of the transformative discourse towards achieving gender equality in our national politics. Discussions around women political participation are critical, especially when the country gears for the 2023 elections and against the background of a drop in the number of women political representatives in the last polls,” said Tshuma.

“While efforts are being made by the Government and various sectors to boost women political participation, the media is a key player in setting the agenda and at the same time performing a watchdog role.”

He said receiving the award from Gender Links was a great honour. “I dedicate this to every woman in the world, particularly those that have touched my life in a special way. My mother, wife and lovely daughter Khayalethu.

“I feel humbled by this recognition of my little effort in trying to make the world a place where all women belong and have equal opportunity with their male counterparts,” added Tshuma.

Mhaka who was also a runner up in the sexual reproductive health rights category after competing with colleagues from 14 SADC countries said: “I’m extremely honoured to scoop these two regional awards because I know that every other nominee for those awards was as capable if not more of winning those awards. I dedicate the awards to my family, colleagues in the newsroom and bosses for supporting me and having faith in my work.

“I also want to thank Gender Links for organising the awards and their trainings on how to report on gender issues.”

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said she was proud of the recognition the country got for work in promoting gender issues.

“This is one of my proudest moment when Zimbabwe has scooped almost half of the awards and we are very proud and as the Ministry responsible for gender. In fact, I am flabbergasted. Keep it up everyone,” said Dr Nyoni.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo also applauded the winners for putting the country on the map.

The event also celebrated Genderlinks 20th anniversary as a Southern African Organisation which has been commended for outstanding contribution to advancing women’s rights in the sub-region.

Formed in March 2001, GL is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with offices in ten Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries, including a Lusophone base in Mozambique and Francophone base in Madagascar. [email protected]