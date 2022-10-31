Chronicle scribes shine at Njama

Njama winners from left: Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Gibson Mhaka, Nqobile Tshili, and Mkhululi Ncube with their Harare counterparts Takudzwa Chihambakwe (ZTN) Veronica Gwaze (Sunday Mail) and Ian Zhakata (Herald) at the awards ceremony

Chronicle Reporter

JOURNALISTS from the Chronicle were among the top winners at the annual National Journalism and Media Awards (NJAMA) in Harare last Friday.

NJAMA celebrates excellence and quality journalism in the country.

The awards ceremony was held under the theme: “A free media — A free society.”

The annual event saw journalists from print, broadcast and online platforms winning several awards in 20 categories.

Nqobile Tshili scooped the Local Tourism Journalist of the Year award and was a runner-up in the Sino-Zim Relations Journalist of the Year and News Reporter of the Year categories.

Senior Health reporter Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu bagged the Maternal Health Journalist of the Year accolade and Human Rights Journalist of the Year award.

Mkhululi Ncube won the Agriculture Journalist of the Year award while Gibson Mhaka was a runner-up in the Gender-Based Violence Journalist of the Year category.

The reporters said the gongs were a sign of confidence in their work.

Moyo-Ndlovu said:

“I am humbled, these were my 14th and 15th journalism awards which are a result of the support I get from my family and colleagues at work. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me in my career, especially the Chronicle team. I believe the sky is the limit for journalists and such milestones should encourage us to continue telling stories that bring positive change in our communities,” she said

Mhaka encouraged other reporters to work hard so that their efforts are recognised.

“This is one of the most significant events of my professional career because I have received more than 20 awards, a feat which I believe no other journalist in the country has achieved thus far. I also want to express my heartfelt delight to my family and bosses and colleagues at Zimpapers for their support,” he said.

Tshili said being awarded during NJAMA confirms that good quality journalism still exists especially at a time when the profession is plagued by peddlers of fake news.

“From the adjudicators’ report, we got to know that the competition was very stiff. There were more than 190 entries for only 20 categories that were up for grabs. And to be among the top 20 reporters is not something that I take for granted. It is a good feeling to win but more critically, awards celebrate individuals yet news production is a product of teamwork. I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the team behind the production of news articles at Chronicle,” said Tshili.

Ncube said:

“It is a humbling experience to be recognised and rewarded for the work we do. Many, thanks to the sponsors who saw the need to fund the awards. Journalism is a team effort from our news sources to our editors who fine-tune what we write which means even although the reward came to me, it belongs to all team members,” said Ncube.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, the Zimbabwe Union of Journalist first vice-president Ray Bande commended Government for creating an open-door policy for the media.–@nqotshili