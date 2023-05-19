Chronicle Senior Reporter scoops NAC award

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu receives award from Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

CHRONICLE Senior Reporter, Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, was on Thursday awarded the National AIDS Council (NAC) second-best print media category award for her consistent and excellent reportage skills.

The awards are an annual event sponsored by NAC to reward media personnel for outstanding work in reporting HIV and AIDS, which has helped Zimbabwe achieve global goals.

Moyo-Ndlovu walked with a certificate and a cash prize.

The event was graced by Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa who said the HIV topic should never die and should remain newsworthy until Zimbabwe eradicated the deadly disease.

This is Thandeka’s 18th award in a glittering career that has spanned nearly 10 years. Thandeka said she was humbled by the honor.

“I am humbled, this should be my 18th journalism award and surely, it’s been God from day one. Special thanks go to my family, Chronicle family, and friends for the continued support and prayers,” said Thandeka.

