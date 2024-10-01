‘Church crucial to Zim’s development’

Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is assisted in cutting the ribbon by Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Misheck Mugadza (left) and Gospel of God International Church 1932 vice-president Erica Office (right) as she officially opens the newly-built Treasure House at the church shrine in Majakwara Village, Gandanzara in Rusape yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo in GANDANZARA, Rusape

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has applauded the church for its commitment to contributing to the country’s modernisation, industrialisation and economic growth efforts towards upper-middle-income economic status by 2030.

Since the coming of the Second Republic, the President has reiterated that the church has a crucial role to play in the country’s developmental matrix.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Defence and Zanu-PF National Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, at the Gospel of God International Church 1932 annual prayer convention here yesterday, President Mnangagwa said it was important that the church continues collaborating with the Second Republic in ushering a new dawn for the general citizenry.

“Deriving instructive lessons from Baba Johane’s teachings, the Church is applauded for its commitment to contribute to modernising, industrialising and growing our economy.

“Let us continue to build strong mutually beneficial partnerships that generate value for the communities.

“Meanwhile, I commend the Churches for equipping congregants with skill sets and competencies towards building our nation,” he said.

“The time has come for the Church and all communities to take active roles in nation building.”

President Mnangagwa said Government was making unprecedented strides in ensuring higher standards of living for the ordinary citizen.

The massive infrastructure development projects being spearheaded under the Second Republic were a testament to this, he said.

“The Zanu-PF Government is making significant progress across all sectors of the economy to improve the quality of life of the ordinary people of Zimbabwe.

“To date, the Government has built strategic infrastructure projects that directly contribute to national development.

“The arms of our revolutionary Party, Zanu-PF and Government are wide open to collaborating with Churches towards attaining our aspirations and Vision 2030.

“We, therefore, have the weighty responsibility to build our country, brick by brick, stone upon stone,” he said.

Hard honest work and production and productivity, said President Mnangagwa, were an integral part of Christian work hence the church needed to channel those traits towards nation-building.

He then cited verses in the Bible to buttress his point.

“Proverbs 14 verse 23 says: ‘All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty’.”

“In singleness of purpose and working with the Second Republic, the Church should continue to entrench these values across its congregants towards the collective good of our country.

“Together, let us make Zimbabwe strong. This is how we should honour our forebears. Their sweat, suffering and blood during the protracted war of the liberation struggle resulted in us enjoying our independence, freedom and integrity as a nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Church should encourage each household to continue taking up agriculture and other productive programmes championed by Government.

The President also assured the nation that his administration would ensure that “every food insecure household is fed” and cushioned from climate-change-induced droughts.

“Meanwhile, as we respond to the El-Nino-induced drought, Government will ensure every food-insecure household is fed. No one will die of hunger.

“On your part as the Church, play your role towards taking care of the underprivileged as commanded by God in Psalm 82 verses 3 to 4 which says, Defend the poor and fatherless, do justice to the afflicted and needy.

“Equally, help cultivate Christian, moral and ethical values, build strong families and promote community cohesion. Let us join hands in fighting social ills such as drug and substance abuse affecting our communities,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa also commended the Church for continuously praying for peace and tranquillity in the country.

“It is commendable that the Church continues to demonstrate consistency in upholding the legacy of Baba Johane Masowe.

“Allow me, therefore, to express my profound appreciation to the Church for interceding and praying for our country.

“The Almighty God desires to see us, His people living in perfect peace, unity and mutual harmony. Let us as a nation continue to draw inspiration from Psalm 133 verse 1 which says ‘How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.’,” he said.

The President then paid tribute to the church’s founder, Baba Johane Masowe, while charging the congregants not to depart from the ways he taught them.

“At this important Convention, we also take the opportunity to honour the work of the Founder of the Gospel of God Church International 1932, our revered Baba Johane Masowe.

“He was both a Christian leader and strong champion of Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development and political interests. He never shied away from confronting the challenges which our communities faced during the colonial era.

“He rejected the imposition of foreign culture and theology that promoted white colonial supremacy. The episodes of arrests and persecutions, among other hardships Baba Johane Masowe faced, did not deter him and his work in the ministry.

“He is a man of God who stayed true to his course. I urge the Church not to depart from the course laid out by Baba Johane Masowe,” he said.

As the 2024/2025 summer cropping season approaches, President Mnangagwa urged the church to remain inspired by the wise counsel of the Almighty.

“Proverbs 12 verse 11 says ‘Those who work their land will have abundant food, but those who chase fantasies have no sense.’

“Nyika inovakwa, notongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, ibuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

The Church’s leader, Era Silver Tapera, commended the Second Republic for acknowledging its presence and role.

The Convention was attended by Ministers, Zanu-PF Politburo members and other senior Government officials.

