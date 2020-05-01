Church donates to disabled and elderly

Raymond Jaravaza, Chronicle Correspondent

MINISTER of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Judith Ncube has called on churches to work hand in hand with the government in assisting vulnerable members of the society that are affected by the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Ncube was speaking in Emganwini suburb after a donation of 300 bags of mealie meal was made to the disabled and the elderly by Bulawayo cleric Prophet Emmanuel Mutumwa yesterday.

“Vulnerable members of our communities are always hit the hardest when the country is faced with such difficulty times like the one we are facing now where we are working around the clock to win the war against Covid-19 and it’s commendable when churches work together with the government in fighting this pandemic.

“On behalf of the government I would like to thank the leader of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Prophet Mutumwa for making a timely donation to the elderly and disabled here in Emganwini and he has promised to extend his hand to other places in Bulawayo as well,” said Minister Ncube.

Four victims have died from Covid-19 to date and the country has recorded 40 positive cases.

The national lockdown, now in its sixth week, which was imposed by the government to slow the spread of coronavirus has left many bread winners, especially the self-employed, without steady sources of income.

In most townships, long winding queues for government subsidised mealie meal are an everyday occurrence as people try to lay their hands on the cheaper basic commodity. The government has, however, in partnership with the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe come up with a door to door delivery scheme of mealie meal ease the situation.

Mutumwa said his church, Johanne Masowe eChishanu, made the donation in response to government’s calls for the corporate world and churches to assist in the fight against coronavirus, whose socio-economic impact continues to affect the generality of Zimbabweans.

“Everyone has a role to play if the country is to win the fight against Covid-19 and we as a church felt this was the right time to work with the government in assisting vulnerable members of the community,” said Mutumwa.

