Church-Government partnership key in developing country

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

Council of Churches in Africa (CCA) founding president Dr Rocky Moyo has said churches must support the Government of the day as it was put in place by God.

Dr Moyo said this at koBadala in Inyathi, Bubi District on Saturday during the Ordination Ceremony Archbishop Mzamani Mpofu of the Holiness Apostolic Church an affiliate of CCA.

Holiness Apostolic Church in Inyathi has over 300 congregants, but the church has 15 branches around the country, in South Africa and Botswana. Also present were Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, Bubi legislator Cde Sonny Mguni, Umguza proportional representation legislator Cde Elizabeth Masuku as well as senior officials from the ruling party Zanu-PF.

Hundreds of church members and other church representatives gathered to witness the ordination of Archbishop Mpofu.

They celebrated the day through song and dance.

Dr Moyo of the CCA said it is important for the church to work with Government that was put in place by God.

He said as the church, they also want mines, land and other developmental programmes so that they help improve the livelihoods of congregants and society as a whole.

Dr Moyo said soon his organisation will be going to churches to vet leaders who have ordained themselves. “There are many false prophets in the country destroying the church and society. We shall be going around vetting. All prophets shall be given a letter from us as an organization and we test you.

No one ordains themselves, he has to be tested he must be vetted if someone is doing such they are wrong,” said Dr Moyo.

He said fake pastors and prophets have caused splits in churches and are the chief abusers of women and children under the guise of being ministers of the word. Thereafter he took anointing oil and poured it on Archbishop Mpofu, his wife Deliwe and his bishops, pastors and church elders.

Newly ordained Archbishop Mpofu said he was happy that the day had come for him to take up the robes of his new role.

“This is a great day and I’m happy that I have been ordained under the law and set an example to others.

My hope is that the church grows further in Zimbabwe and beyond,” said Archbishop Mpofu.

Minister Moyo encouraged church members to register to vote. “This year our target for the President is for him to get five million votes. And we implore you as bishops and pastors at churches to encourage your flock to register to vote. There will be a mop up exercise that is coming and it will be hassle free, so take your children and they get birth certificates and identification cards and they register to vote” said Minister Moyo.

He said President Mnangagwa was God-sent and as such the church should vote for him in the next elections.

He said in the past five years in power President Mnangagwa has achieved a lot such as the Unit 7 and 8 Hwange expansion, Lake Gwayi Shangani which will be completed in June, various irrigation schemes and opening up of the mining sector.

“We were given President Mnangagwa by God. If in 1980 we had President Mnangagwa at the helm as a country, we would be far. In four years has changed a lot of things. There’s fuel, food and in Matabeleland North President Mnangagwa has opened up the mining sector for us the black people to apart of

“Even churches can apply for claims and you should do so and we facilitate and churches get into mining. As long as you use proper channels, you’ll get stands and claims as the church,” said Minister Moyo.

Minister Moyo said as Government they were fully behind churches and would gladly facilitate land for them to build places of worship.