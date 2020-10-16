Church leader pledges cars to Bosso captains

Madzibaba Mutumwa (second from right) presents part of food parcels to Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda (second from left). They are joined by Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube (left) and coach Mandla Mpofu

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE leader of a local apostolic sect Madzibaba Manuel Mutumwa has pledged at least two cars for use by Highlanders’ captains, while serving the club.

After hearing reports that Highlanders have started negotiating with key players for contract extensions, Mutumwa decided to “spice up” the talks by offering cars to the club.

Mutumwa of the Johane Chishanu Selbourne Park is a die-hard Highlanders’ supporter and he believes the club’s followers play “a big role” in keeping Bosso afloat, hence the need to assist office bearers in achieving their goals.

Mutumwa made the pledge to give Highlanders cars when he donated groceries that included mealie-meal and cooking oil to first team players and the technical staff.

“Highlanders is a big institution, a community club that needs everyone’s help. The foodstuffs that I’m donating to the club are part of the pledge I made when I presented similar stuff at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown to cheer up the team during this tough time. I’m planning big incentives once games resume just to keep our players and technical staff happy.

“Also, because of the cries that I’ve heard regarding signing of players, I’ll be assisting the club with two or three cars to be used by the captains. I hope this will motivate the players and help the club,” said Mutumwa.

Bosso captain Sibanda said: “These groceries mean a lot to us as players as well as our families. They help ease some burdens. We thank you Madzibaba for your continued support.” — @ZililoR