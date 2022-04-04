Church splits caused by lack of theological education

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

MOST church splits are caused by a lack of theological education on the part of leaders.

This was said on Sunday by the president of the Council of Churches in Africa Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo, during a launch and graduation ceremony for church leaders held at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo.

Bishop Moyo said education of church leaders was crucial in uniting the church.

“We have Emmanuel University of Theology International and we are putting it in Zimbabwe. We are coming to Zimbabwe from South Africa and this coming to Zimbabwe will be establishing the 49th University in Africa.

“We want to promote especially the education of our leaders. Some of these splits are caused by lack of knowledge in our leadership, “ said Bishop Moyo

He said his organisation wants to unite all the churches in Africa.

“We have a plan already in place and it is to put everyone together. By doing that the splits will be limited. We won’t eradicate splits.

“Some people come to church for positions, others for money so we won’t eradicate splits. We will get people who have the same vision as us of uniting churches and putting them together. That’s the vision we have for Africa and not only Zimbabwe. That’s why we founded the organisation,” said Bishop Moyo.

Various traditional churches were gathered with political leaders such as Nkayi South member of the National Assembly Honourable Stars Mathe, Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni who was standing in for Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube and motivational speakers and author Professor Joshua Maponga among various dignitaries there.

Church splits have been rocking some of them in Zimbabwe, and in some cases these turn violent as leaders seek the control of the churches. – @bonganinkunzi