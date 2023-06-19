Church urged to work with traditional leaders for development

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE church and traditional leaders can work together in championing development of local communities, Roman Catholic Church bishop for Hwange Diocese, Bishop Mabuza Raphael Ncube has said.

Bishop Ncube was speaking while officially opening a new mission in Chisuma on Saturday.

St Luke’s Chisuma Mission is being created to make Chisuma independent of St Josephine Bakhita Mission in Victoria Falls, under which it had been over the years.

St Luke’s Chisuma will take under its administration, outlying centres namely St James Jembwe,

St Bernard’s Sizinda, St Thomas Monde, St Alois BH 57, St Cecilia Lupinyu, Sikabela, Masuwe and Mizpah all outside Victoria Falls.

Bishop Ncube said Victoria Falls, which became a city in 2019, has potential to grow and as such the church should also grow in the same manner.

“This place shows a bright future and as a church we want to grow together with it, with the community.

Christ is our hope on our synodal journey and to traditional leaders, we brought this mission here because we trust you, it is not for Catholics only, but for the community. St Luke’s centre is hereby established as from the 17th of June 2023 taking under its jurisdiction all centres on the outskirts,” he said.

The areas covered by St Luke’s Mission are within Chief Mvuthu area.

Rev Fr Onesia Mwembe, assisted by Deacon Paul Praise Muunga will act as priests in charge of the mission, which had been under Rev Fr Simelinkosi Masango of St Josephine Bakhita.

Councillor for Kachechete ward in Hwange Rural District Council Givemeagain Moyo who attended the ceremony said it was critical for all stakeholders including church to work together.

