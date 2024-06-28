Churches can be a vehicle of development in the country

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

WHEN Christianity was introduced in Africa, it became a tool associated with mental enslavement with Europeans using the Bible to advance their colonial agenda.

African decoloniality advocates and authors such as Kenyan writer Ngugi Wa Thiongo have critically written about how Christianity became a soft power that institutionalised colonialism as natives were made not to question anything brought by the imperialist.

However, over a century has passed since Christianity was introduced in Africa and a significant number of churches are now indigenous-led. While early missionary churches paved way for the construction of schools and health centres, it is yet to be seen how contemporary churches will contribute towards development.

Beyond preaching the salvation gospel, churches are expected to contribute to socio-economic development, especially at a time when issues of drug and substance abuse, teenage pregnancies and child marriages among other ills are continuing to dog communities.

Development practitioner and lecturer at the National University of Science and Technology Institute of Development Studies Dr Thabo Ndlovu said modern churches are playing a social development role which focuses on social ills such as drug and substance abuse.

“Churches have played a significant role in human capital development through investing in education and health which ultimately contributes to National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1-3. Institutions that have been established by churches include St Columba’s High School, Christian Brothers College, Mbuma Mission, Mater Dei Hospital and rural health centres even in hard-to-reach areas.

“The churches are also playing a social networks role and are platforms to resource mobilise, mediators for peace in conflicts, micro-financing and creating a market for the business community,” said Dr Ndlovu.

He said churches also provide counselling services to teenagers and married couples.

“Churches can be a vehicle of development through ensuring their participation in policy formulation and advocacy especially for ethical leadership and servant-ship, peace building and transformation, mobilisation of capital for example sports and health facilities and provision of relief services during crisis for instance EI Nino-induced drought,” said Dr Ndlovu.

Reverend Mbongeni Dube of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe (ELCZ), serving in the Bulawayo East Parish, stressed the church’s commitment to not only ministering but to also assisting communities, especially vulnerable people.

“We believe that if we do different types of programmes such as raising awareness especially on issues such as Gender-Based Violence (GBV), there will be elevation of the communities and GBV issues will downgrade.

“Even the youths that are drinking alcohol, we hope that after the implementation of community programmes, this will change and enable them to do something with their lives,” said Rev Dube.

He said in most instances, young people involved in drug and substance abuse are lured because they are idle.

“As a congregation, we believe that if we continue with the different programmes, it can transform and change the communities for good. We also believe that the community can be happy again after enrolling in the programmes which we are going to implement.

“As a church, we believe in the diaconal hand in the sense that we come for evangelism while on the other hand giving food to the needy. We recently had a survey which showed that plenty people stay alone with no food or clothes to wear and we have brought different types of clothes that accommodate all ages and gender in the community. We hope to empower everyone with different projects such as sewing. There are women in our church eager to teach beadwork,” he said.

Reverend Dube noted that the church has been partnering with different organisations in order to assist the needy.

“The programmes we’re going to implement include establishing a rehabilitation centre where doctors will be coming to teach about the effects of drug and substance abuse as well as assisting those who are addicted to alcohol and drug substances.

“We also have relations with the Bulawayo Youth Drive which is going to come and assist the community especially youths to learn how to drive, getting driver’s licences and creation of employment. We have a gender justice desk which helps us with issues of gender inequality and GBV as well as providing safe spaces for men and women who have been abused,” said Rev Dube.

“Our Western diocese has opened a school in Zezane, Matabeleland South province, in order for youths to take different courses such as woodwork and cookery to mention just a few. The impact we have brought to the Ensango community in Insiza District is that when holding our church programmes, we make sure we buy groceries such as mealie-meal to support community members as well as other items to support entrepreneurs in the area,” said the Reverend.

Ensango village head Mr Shem Mathe expressed gratitude to the ELCZ for mixing evangelism with charity.

“With the coming of churches in our society, we now have schools for our children to gain knowledge and avoid walking long distances, boreholes and clinics.

“One of the challenges we’re facing however, is that a lot of our youths are addicted to alcohol and drug substances which is now disturbing them physically, mentally and emotionally, giving rise to GBV in the community. We hope that church can continue playing a pivotal role through youth friendly centres to meet for praise and worship and lessons on drug and alcohol abuse. We have had murder cases, youths killing each other because of alcohol,” said Mr Mathe.

He encouraged the church to avoid handouts and create employment opportunities instead.

“Projects such as nutrition gardens would be useful in the community. They will also help teach the youth. Courses such as carpentry would also be useful,” said Mr Mathe. — @Lo7246Lovelyn