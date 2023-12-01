Churches launch 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence

Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Christian alliance launched 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) campaign today, Friday, at Nkulumane church of Nazarene in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb. Scores of attendees marched from Sekusile Shopping Centre in the suburb, to the church to kick start the campaign.

The 16 Days of Activism which officially started on 25 November and will end on 10 December, are this year running under the theme “Unite: Invest in the protection of women and girls.”

Relevant Useni Sibanda executive director for Zimbabwe Christian alliance in an interview said: “We launched the 16 day campaign against GBV in partnership with the union for the Development of Apostolic Church in Zimbabwe (UDACIZA) which is Apostolic and Zionist churches. Our aim is to raise awareness within churches about the abuse of women and cases of sexual violence and rape”.

“We agreed with the leaders of udaciza that we won’t allow that anymore and that from our pulpits we are going to proclaim and say that it should never happen to anyone. Church should be a safe space were we can counsel and help people” he said.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo metropolitan province Ms Judith Ncube represented by Ebesta Lumeli in a speech said: “This year’s theme challenges us to work together as different sectors to protect women and youths from all forms of GBV. Together, we can make deliberate efforts to tackle violence against women by collectively coming up with strategies that allow our women and youth to be safe in our communities.”

“As the Government working together with the church and other key stakeholders, we are firmly committed to supporting this campaign and ensuring that it succeeds in its endeavours to contribute to creating an environment where women and children are free, safe, and protected. We have through various empowerment campaigns and programmes ensured that women enjoy their human rights and are treated with dignity and respect,” she said.

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart represented by councilor Nokuthula Sibanda said “The campaign is aimed at uniting communities and families, to ensure that men stop abusing women, respect women and children, ensure tough action against perpetrators, empower young women and children, ensure a better life for people to create a violence-free society, recruit men and boys as active members of the campaign.”

He said the theme encourages people to speak out against sexism, sexual harassment and disrespect towards women.

“it calls for action against one of the world’s most persistent violations of human rights, Gender Based Violence is rooted in a complex set of patriarchal beliefs, power, and control that continue to create a social environment in which sexual violence is pervasive and normalized,” said Cllr Coltart.

The Government has developed legislation to address the wrongs affecting women and children such as the Domestic Violence Act, chapter 5, subsection 5:16 and the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] (Criminal Code) and the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act [Chapter 9:07] (CPEA), as the main legal tools available in combating sexual gender- based violence (SGBV).

@vululwazi