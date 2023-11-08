Churches launch programme to mainstream sexual and reproductive health issues.

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has rolled out a US$21 000 programme to put inter faith leaders at the forefront in the fight to mainstream sexual and reproductive health issues.

The aim of the project is to enhance access to basic health services and sexual reproductive health, health and hygiene goods and services among women and girls in the country. Titled “Amplifying the prophetic voice: enhancing access to basic health services and sexual and reproductive health and rights,” the project will run from 1 November 2023 to 30 June 2024.

The project will be implemented in Gwanda and Bulilima Districts. It is being funded by Christian Aid. Other implementing partners include the Community Poverty Reduction Trust and the Community Working Group on Health.

Speaking recently during an inception meeting, ZCC representative Mr Kudzai Dliwayo said the programme targets training of interfaith leaders who comprise Moslems, Christians and traditionalist groups.

“As ZCC we will be implementing a four-year programme which focuses on enhancing access to basic health services and sexual and reproductive health and rights. Under the programme we will be training 466 interfaith leaders on sexual reproductive health rights, gender based violence and hygiene. There will be training of 35 nurses and sexual reproductive health rights ecumenical health champions. We will also hold sensitisation meetings and a baseline survey and community accountability assessment. There will also be procurement and distribution of hygiene packs,” he said.

The objectives of the project are to improve knowledge, attitudes and practices on sexual reproductive health rights, gender based violence and hygiene. It also seeks to improve access and utilisation of basic health and hygiene education and services for women and people with disabilities.

Mr Dliwayo said the project also seeks to improve policy engagement and advocacy on public health financing frameworks that prioritise the needs of women and other marginalised groups.

