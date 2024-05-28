Churches urged to work with Government in curbing child marriage

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, launches the Zion Bishops Conference of Zimbabwe at Stanley Square in Bulawayo yesterday. Looking on are some of the Bishops. (Picture: Eliah Saushoma)

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, has called on churches to work with the Government in addressing issues such as child marriage, homosexuality and girl pledging.

Child marriage is a common occurrence in apostolic churches where religious norms promote the act. To combat this, campaigns have been launched to raise awareness on the consequences of child marriage.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court declared child marriages unconstitutional and set 18 years as the legal minimum age for marriage.

Addressing the inaugural launch of the Zion Bishop’s Conference of Zimbabwe (ZBCZ) on Sunday, Minister Ncube said while Zimbabwe’s democratic system grants freedom of religion, she believes any religious norms that endorse child marriage, homosexuality, cultism, or girl-pledging are an abomination that violates the girl child’s rights.

She said President Mnangagwa’s administration does not tolerate these practices.

“Our Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr ED Mnangagwa and the Constitution, is very clear about choices of religion and worshipping. We espouse freedom of worship, but do not condone abominations such as child marriages, cultism, homosexuality or girl pledging,” she said.

“I am told that the Zion church belief systems resonate very well with our African traditions and emphasises good morals such as respect for elders, respect for authority and the respect of marriage institutions as enshrined in our Marriage Act.”

To further protect minors, President Mnangagwa invoked the Presidential Powers Act to amend the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, to deter paedophiles by serving up to 10 years in jail if they engage in sex with persons below 18 years.

Moreover, Zimbabwe’s Constitution defines anyone below 18 as a minor and consequently, by raising the age threshold for sexual consent from 16 to 18 years, the Government has eliminated legal loopholes.

While the Constitution defines children as those below the age of 18, the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act before its amendment, defined a young person as one who is below 16, creating a gap in the law, which exposed children above 16 to sexual exploitation.

Additionally, Minister Ncube has encouraged churches to help address the rise in substance abuse and gender-based violence by setting up youth programmes to teach respect for African culture and moral values.

“The eroding of the cultural fibre in African nations has seen a rampant rise of cases of drugs and substance abuse and gender-based violence. I, therefore, encourage you church leaders to come up with youth programmes and teach the young about respect, observing our African cultures and shunning drugs.

“Your efforts will contribute immensely to several other rehabilitative measures that the Government is putting in place,” said Minister Ncube. —flora_sibanda