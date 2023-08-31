Churchill vs Prince Edward in epic rugby clash

Lovemore Dube

THE Churchill and Prince Edward rivalry rates among the fiercest in Zimbabwe sport and at times when they clash a bit of Harare shakes.

It is a fight for bragging rights that is decades old and has in the process created legendary figures in a number of sporting disciplines which include athletics, basketball, hockey, football, swimming, water polo, and volleyball.

Tomorrow the two schools will renew their rivalry when they clash in the President’s Cup final at the Glamis Stadium at the Harare Agricultural Show.

Rugby, an action sport was embraced for this year’s show to add a bit of sparkle after years of monotonous programming where mass displays by schoolchildren and police had become a permanent fixture since before Independence.

“It’s dog-eat-dog in tomorrow’s (Friday) President’s Schools Rugby Cup final pitting Harare giants, Prince Edward and Churchill.

“The two Rugby powerhouses are the most dominant in the country, and this has been witnessed in all the matches they meet each other,” said Richard Karichi a spokesperson for the organisers.

This Mwana Group-sponsored President’s School’s inaugural Rugby Cup final will kick off at midday at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Society’s Glamis Stadium.

The match is expected to produce fireworks as both teams’ captains are eager to lift the Mwana Group-sponsored tournament’s winners’ medal.

The tournament has created a lot of buzz with the Old Boys providing much-needed support to their former schools with incentives.

The chief executive officer of Mwana Group, Kudakwashe Mutenda, has offered his former school, Prince Edward, a weekend in Victoria Falls if they beat Churchill tomorrow.

On the other hand, Tendai Douglas Kache a Churchill Old Boy, has also come up with a similar trip bonus for his boys.

The two Old Boys once played against each other during their school days.

Prince Edward School booked a place into the final after beating Wise Owl 21-11 while Churchill Boys thrashed Mt. Pleasant School 51-3 in the semi-finals.

Quarter-final results:

Goromonzi High School 12-27 Mount Pleasant, Wise Owl 50-0 Kutama, Churchill 24-12 Milton, Prince Edward 59-12 Plumtree.