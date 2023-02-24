Churu appointed acting Gweru Town Clerk

Midlands Bureau

GWERU City Council (GCC) has appointed director of finance Mr Livingston Churu as the acting town clerk.

Mr Churu’s appointment comes after the incumbent Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe was suspended following his arrest for criminal abuse of office charges.

Mr Chikwekwe’s matter is before the Gweru magistrates court.

In a statement, Mayor Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi said Mr Churu’s appointment is with immediate effect.

“The City of Gweru council has resolved to appoint the director of finance, Mr Livingston Churu to be the acting town clerk until further notice,” he said.

Cllr Kombayi said appointed of Mr Churu comes after the former acting town clerk and substantive chamber secretary is being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) over flouting of procurement regulations charges.

“Hence, to avoid interference with the investigations, Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe has been suspended until the matter is settled.

“I hope that the newly appointed town clerk will serve Gweru. I wish him all the best in driving the train of service delivery,” he said.