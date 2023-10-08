CID, Tshabalala share spoils

Syton Hungundu

CID celebrated as if they had won a trophy after sharing the spoils with ZRP Tshabalala in a Zimbabwe Republic Police Soccer League match played at Zimbabwe Saints Sports Club on Friday.

Tshabalala who were the away team showed intent from kick off taking the ball to their opponents as they sought to open the scoring. Try as they did, Tshabalala found the pairing of Khumbulani Baloyi and Babusi Moyo hard to beat in the heart of the CID defence.

Obey Mbofana who let the visitors attack could not break the deadlock after getting an opportunity in the fifth minute after a delicate pass in the box but was let down by his ball control.

The best chance of the game again fell to Mbofana who was found flatfooted and wasted the chance.

On the half hour mark the hosts played some good combination football that carved open the Tshabalala defence allowing Brian Chakabveyo to pull the trigger, but his ferocious shot was caught by the alert Bukhosi Dube between the posts for the visitors.

Tshabalala continued with their momentum and Amos Dzenga’s thunderous shot crashed against the upright.

In the 37th minute, Simbarashe Nhorivo sent his header wide as the visitors continued with their dominance.

Chances kept coming but Wellington Mlambo guarding the posts for CID was found unyielding as he made some crucial saves with one of his dropped balls cleared off the line by Khumbulani Baloyi.

The second half kicked off with the same momentum, CID crawling back into the game and in one of their raids, Witness Siyamalambo could not shoot after being laid on by Elvis Wilson.

The game became a bit tense and physical with Babusi Moyo having a clash of the heads with Chahukura prompting the coach to make an injury inspired substitution with Moyo making way for Martin Eric Shava.

A good game it was, CID were keen to harvest three points to be level with log leaders Entumbane on 43 points but it was a point gained and they are still in the championship matrix on second position with 41 points.

Tshabalala are also chasing the title on third with 39 points.

In other fixtures, Donnington were beaten 3-0 by Mzilikazi with Mzingaye Ndlovu, Joseph Zimba and Zibusiso Ncube on target.

Cowdray Park were ruthless in front of goal destroying struggling Westcomm 4-0, the two Sibandas, Lookout and Proscent were on target with Butholezwe Khabo and Ronald Manyongore also joining the party.

Nkulumane and Njube played to a nil all draw.

Week 20 results

Entumbane 2-1 Byo Central, PHQ 3-0 Khumalo, Pumula 0-3 Traffic, Hillside 1-1 Sauerspark, Donnington 0-3 Mzilikazi, Nkulumane 0-0 Njube, CID 0-0 Tshabalala, Cowdray Park 4-0 Westcomm

Log

P W D L F A Pts

Entumbane 19 13 4 2 46 16 43

CID 20 13 5 2 42 23 41

Tshabalala 20 11 6 3 45 13 39

Mzilikazi 20 12 6 3 41 19 38

Sauerspark 20 10 4 6 34 28 34

PHQ 20 9 6 5 25 14 33