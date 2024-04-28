Cimas brings joy to less privileged rural pupils at ZITF

Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Angeline Gata (in the middle ) interacting with pupils

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE country’s leading private medical service provider, Cimas Health Group in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on Friday brought joy and happiness to 80 less privileged children from rural primary schools who attended this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

Selected from Sababa and Fulunye Primary Schools, both in Matabeleland South, Greenfilled and Kosana Primary Schools from Mashonaland West Province the pupils are part of the beneficiaries of the Cimas’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The programme is in line with Cimas’ purpose of inspiring healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions through its ‘iGo’, health and wellness plan.

This is the second year that Cimas has brought the less privileged pupils to the ZITF. Cimas paid for the pupils’ transport, accommodation, meals, and the trade fair entry tickets.

The pupils arrived in Bulawayo on Thursday afternoon and had their guided tour of several exhibition stands that included the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education stand and the Cimas stand.

During the tour, the learners also had the chance to explore various exhibitions, interact with entrepreneurs, and gain valuable insights into trade and entrepreneurship.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said they were proud to work with the Cimas Health Group.

“Cimas Health Group has shown through its Corporate Social Responsibility that it is supporting our heritage-based curriculum, which shows innovation by bringing on board to the ZITF 2024 at least 80 learners.

“These 80 learners from Mashonaland West and Matabeleland South provinces got to watch enterprises, innovation and watch how we can build this country brick by brick as we envisage to become a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income economy by the year 2030,” he said.

Cimas Health Group, chief executive officer, Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu, said as part of their CSR, they were dedicated to promoting education and empowering disadvantaged children with the hope to inspire them to dream big, aim high, and realise their full potential.

“In partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, we have, once again, invited 80 children from rural schools to come and experience the ZITF for the first time. This aligns with the government’s vision of developing Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-class economy by providing equal opportunities for all,” he said.

“We trust that this experience will have some impact in their lives and will motivate them to pursue careers in industry and commerce,” Mr Ndlovu said.

“We are most grateful to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for this opportunity and partnership.”

He said Cimas believes that taking the pupils from less privileged families in rural schools on ZITF tours exposes them to practical experiences in trade and inspires them to become active contributors to the national economy.

“The trade fair, with this year’s theme ‘Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade’, is an excellent opportunity for young minds to explore the world of trade, gain exposure to local, regional, and international exhibitions, and be inspired to pursue their career ambitions,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Some of the countries that were part of this year’s exhibition include Botswana, Belarus, Brazil, the People’s Republic of China, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, and Mozambique, and an opportunity to visit their stands offered the pupils vast exposure to how the country interacts with the outside world and the opportunities that come with it.

– Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu