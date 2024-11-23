Cimas iGo Half Marathon in Bulawayo set for Sunday

Online Reporter

PREPARATIONS are underway for the Cimas iGo half marathon on Sunday in Bulawayo.

Participants can register online for $15, receiving a race pack including a T-shirt, string bag, and medal.

This year’s theme, “Men’s Health Champions Build Healthier Communities,” focuses on raising awareness about men’s health, particularly prostate and testicular cancer.

Cimas CEO Vulindlela Ndlovu stressed the importance of awareness: “Prostate cancer is a leading cause of death among men globally. We encourage early screening and regular check-ups.”

Last year’s Harare edition drew over 1,500 participants, with proceeds supporting the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe’s prostate cancer treatment initiatives.

Cancer Association of Zimbabwe General Manager Junior Mavu expressed gratitude to Cimas: “The funds will support patient care, including chemotherapy drugs for those who cannot afford it.”

Amos Mpofu, Online Reporter

A remarkable achievement was recorded at the International Coaching and Mentoring Foundation (ICMF) in Harare last week when Master Coach Talent Ncube, a young life coach from the Seventh-day Adventist Church, became the first Adventist and national coach to be honoured with three prestigious awards simultaneously.

This momentous occasion occurred during the ICMF’s Graduation and Awards Ceremony on Friday, 15 November 2024. Born and raised in Bulawayo’s Entumbane High Density suburb, the 27-year-old Ncube, now known as Master Coach Talent Ncube, was presented with the International Life Purpose Coach of the Year Award, the International Coaching Master Coach of the Year Award, and the International Overall Coach of the Year Award.

His exceptional accomplishments in the field of coaching earned him a place among an elite group of internationally recognised coaches celebrated for their leadership and expertise in both business and personal development.

Speaking to the Chronicle news team following the ceremony, Ncube expressed both his joy and gratitude for receiving such accolades. “I am happy and feel honoured to have received these awards all at once. This journey started back in 2019 when I made the deliberate decision to further my professional life after coaching people without formal qualifications for some time.”

He continued by recalling the pivotal moments in his career, saying: “I had already enrolled in theology at Solusi University, but my passion for coaching led me to seek opportunities outside of theology. Coaching became my priority, and I began pursuing certifications in mentoring and coaching with ICMF. I completed my first qualification last year, and this year I earned the Master Coach Certificate, the highest level in coaching.”

Mr Ncube’s work primarily focuses on youth, both locally and internationally, and he attributed his success to God’s guidance. “Through God’s guidance, I intend to continue inspiring others, particularly youth, through writing books and coaching.”

Currently, Mr Ncube is balancing his coaching career with his studies. He is working towards completing his degree in Theology at Solusi University while also serving as a Chaplain at Hilbright Science College in Harare.