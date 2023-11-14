Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) says it is ready to host this year’s edition of the Cimas iGo half marathon set for the Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) on Sunday.

In an effort to make the annual event bigger and better this year, organisers have moved it from the traditional Hillside Dams to BAC while also including the 21 km race to the list of events that has the 5km and 10km races.

Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika said they are excited ahead of the event.

“The event is bigger this year and we are expecting top athletes in the country for this meet. We are grateful to the sponsors of the event for their support of athletics,” said Madanyika.

The event will also be held in Harare on Saturday.

The event seeks to promote health and wellness with emphasis also placed on mental health issues.

Mental health is a topical matter in the country with a number of suicide issues being recorded in the country.

