Cimas Partners with ZUJ to Showcase Medical Projects to Journalists

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

LEADING medical aid society, Cimas, has partnered with the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) to offer media personnel an opportunity to appreciate the projects being undertaken by the medical aid organisation.

Journalists from both public and private media, as well as freelancers from the Southern Region, are today touring several Cimas facilities, including the newly refurbished laboratory and dental unit in Bulawayo.

Cimas Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs Tatenda Madzikanda, emphasized that the organization’s motto is about “walking the talk.”

“We value this partnership and are doing this together. Our interaction with journalists started with media workshops in Bulawayo last year, and this time, we thought it would be ideal to show you some of our facilities so you can better appreciate our work,” she said.

“Last year, we shared our plans to refurbish the Cimas laboratory into an open-plan space and to establish a dental unit. We are happy that these projects have been completed, and today you will be able to see the results. For us, it’s all about walking the talk,” she added.

ZUJ Secretary-General, Mr Perfect Hlongwane, mentioned that Cimas is one of the sponsors of the annual National Journalism and Media Awards (NJAMA).

“We are pleased with the relationship we have with Cimas, and we know there are many more developments in this partnership,” he said.

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years, preferred by corporates and families since its establishment in 1945.