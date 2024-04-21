CIO director Dzimiri declared National Hero

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

President has declared Director Investments in the Presidents Department Nash Nasha Dzimiri a National Hero.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha delivered the message to the family last night.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe said they will be meeting the family for burial arrangments which will be announced in due course.

However, family members are currently gathered at the deceased National Hero’s house in Mt Pleasant Harare.

Cde Dzimiri hailed from Midlands province.