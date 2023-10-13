CIO impersonator arrested

Danisa Masuku

A BULAWAYO man was hauled before the court for allegedly masquerading Central Intelligence Officer (CIO).

Prince Abraham Dzimati (32) from Nkulumane suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa facing charges of impersonation.

He was remanded out of custody to 18 October on US $50 bail.

Allegations against Dzimati are that between August and September, Dzimati allegedly frequented Bulawayo magistrate’s courts at the Tredgold building purporting to be an official working in the President’s office in Bulawayo.

He allegedly told court clerks that he was making a follow-up on a maintenance case that involved one Mr Noor Hussein.

Dzimati ran out of luck after a senior court clerk got suspicious and phoned the President’s office to establish whether Dzimati was indeed a CIO or not.

The court heard that officers from the President’s office laid an ambush on Dzimati at Bulawayo magistrate courts leading to his arrest.