Circuit racing extravaganza set for Bulawayo

Barnabas Masimba,Online writer

Bulawayo Motoring Club (BMC) is the place to be this Saturday 9 September where the John Love and Peter Parnell Memorial Race roars to life.

Love and Parnell are pioneers and legends of car racing in the country.

Racing sensations across the country will gather in the city of Kings to showcase their talents in the circuit races.

It is always a mouthwatering affair that those who experience it, live to savour for posterity.

The event will showcase new and very young drivers.

Among young drivers are 3 new kids on the block who are promising fireworks.

The newlings are Catherine Zevgolis (17) in her Honda CRX 1600 for class C, Michael Mukori (15) whose first official track race was in 2020 in karting will be racing a Toyota starlet, with a 1.3l naturally aspirated engine and a 5- speed manual gearbox and 19-year-old Justin Goode from Harare who will be racing a Toyota Yaris stock 1300cc

Michael’s dream is to race in DTM or Formula 1 and his role model in motorsport is Lewis Hamilton.

Justin`s role models are his dad, Ian Goode, and Michael Schumacher.

He started driving at the age of 17 and joined circuit racing in March this year.

Sadly, Justin will not compete in some events for 2023 as he has University commitments next year.

Dylan PRAGJI (17), a daring young man who has raced in foreign lands, is another youngster to watch out for.

On the same note, the old dogs have vowed not to be upstaged.

These are the likes of lan Gutherless, Jim Perry, Calvin Rademeyer, Bob Beaver, Justin Goode, Kyle Zerf, Jordan Watt, Wayne Jardine.

Of note is Hamish Perry in his BMW 222 which has stood the test of time and has provided countless Kodak moments on the track.

Not forgetting Richard Robinson with the Toyota Supra (Guard Alert) whose roaring sound you cannot resist.

Yes, these two cars are among the mechanical beasts that have given track Marshalls a hard time in controlling the crowds, who cannot resist getting too close to the tracks as the monsters rumble past. Jonh Dube the reigning champion of this year’s Bulawayo 100 will not be there to claim victory. He said his Toyota starlet is not fit for racing.