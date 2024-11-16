City challenged to have Premier Netball League side

Online Reporter

BULAWAYO has been challenged to come up with a team to compete in the Nedbank Premier Leag

Rita Mkandla the president of the Premier League expressed her disappointment that there is no city club among the 16 teams taking part in the bubble whose games started this morning at White City Stadium Courts.

Sixteens are expected to play five games each before champions are crowned tomorrow afternoon as season ends.



Mnkandla said they had brought the bubble to Bulawayo as part of their efforts to promote the sport and the Girl Child.

Godfrey Muzanenhamo, a former First Division footballer whose daughter Nicole was part of the Gems who finished third in the Celtic Cup in Scotland a fortnight ago challenged Bulawayo to come up with a strong team to challenge for honours.

He said it is disappointing that so many girls from the city were playing at various cities and towns.

Her other daughter plays for ZDF in Harare.