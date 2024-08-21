City derby to explode: As Highlanders, Chicken Inn face off

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS will face Chicken Inn in what is now considered the biggest football derby in the country, with odds stacked against them.

As the two fierce rivals go head-to-head in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, fans can expect an explosive encounter at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Though not as iconic as past matches like Highlanders versus Zimbabwe Saints or AmaZulu against Highlanders, it is sure to draw a significant crowd and produce a new star.

Veteran goalminder Ariel Sibanda is stealing the spotlight after a successful return to goalkeeping duties in Bosso’s 3-0 thrashing of Greenfuel in the Chibuku Super Cup first-round last Sunday, leaving the coaches with a tough call to make.

He had last guarded the goalposts on April 21 in a disastrous afternoon where he was beaten twice as Chicken Inn ran away 2-1 winners.

That afternoon’s result saw the Bosso legend, a four-time Goalkeeper of the Year, being parked. Since then, Raphael Pitisi and Reward Muza have shared the burden in Bosso’s goal.

Muza was absent in the 3-0 win over Greenfuel and Sibanda was the reserve goalkeeper.

An injury to Pitisi in the opening 20 minutes saw Sibanda being thrown into the fray coming on as a ‘fat cat”.

He did not disappoint on his return by keeping a clean sheet, which was applauded by his loyal fans.

On his day, Sibanda is a delight and trusted cadre of the club, while Muza is still rising and showing a bit of the class that made Bhekipilo Ncube sit it out at Bulawayo City FC when the club desperately fought to survive relegation in the 2022 season.

The psychological advantage rests with Chicken Inn, who have beaten Highlanders six times in 13 league games.

But Bosso are the team to beat, having amassed 14 points in their last eight matches, while Chicken Inn could only manage 13.

Perhaps Chicken Inn would have been better off at their favourite hunting ground, Luveve Stadium. They will be at home on Sunday and ought to ready themselves for full combat.

Chicken Inn will be hoping to return to winning ways following their 5-4 loss to Yadah on penalties in the Chibuku Super Cup last Saturday.

In the reverse fixture, Highlanders struggled against the pace of Brian Muza and Michael Charamba.

Danny Phiri and Joseph Tulani will be expected to bring stability to the midfield where Highlanders have of late seen Mackinnon Mushore displaying some good football and ingenuity that has enabled his team to carve open opponents’ rearguard.

The Gamecocks must watch out for Brighton Ncube, who has scored six goals, and Nqobile Ndlovu, who has two to his name.

The two may prove a handful to the defence of Itai Mabhunu, Arthur Chinda, Xolani Ndlovu and US returnee Mpumelelo Bhebhe.

In other matches, Arenel Movers, who missed some days of training last week after failing to pay for the use of White City Stadium, play host to ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

Herentals will be home to Greenfuel at Rufaro Stadium, with the students being favourites for a positive result.

Tonderayi Ndiraya’s Simba Bhora will play host to Bulawayo Chiefs at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva on Saturday.

On Sunday, Bikita Minerals, who are fighting the chop, will play host to FC Platinum at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

FC Platinum, whose rebuilding exercises have always embraced a title chase, will have all to fight for against a side determined to survive relegation and retain Masvingo Province’s slot in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Chegutu Pirates will face Yadah, who have done well since Khama Billiat picked up form.

In Harare, Caps United will face Manica Diamonds, whose form appears to have taken another dip in the race.

Fixtures

Saturday

Arenel vs ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Herentals vs Greenfuel (Rufaro), Simba Bhora vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Wadzanayi)

Sunday

Chicken Inn vs Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bikita Minerals vs FC Platinum (Sakubva), Caps United vs Manica Diamonds (Rufaro), Chegutu vs Yadah (Baobab)