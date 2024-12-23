City Link celebrates 16 years of service

Online writer

City Link Coaches is celebrating its 16th anniversary with the addition of two new luxury coaches to its fleet, further enhancing passenger comfort and convenience.

The company, which launched its inaugural trip on December 15, 2008, connecting Harare and Bulawayo, has consistently strived to provide a superior travel experience.

“This year marks a significant milestone for City Link,” said Nobuhle Gwemende, City Link’s Operations Manager.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support of our passengers over the past 16 years. These new coaches, the fourth additions this year, demonstrate our commitment to continuous improvement and investing in a top-tier travel experience.”

The state-of-the-art coaches feature luxurious seating, onboard entertainment, free WiFi and USB charging ports, spacious luggage storage, and Improved climate control systems.

To enhance travel flexibility, City Link has introduced a new 10:00 am service, operating from Thursday to Monday. Passengers on this service will enjoy a complimentary meal from Steers and refreshments.

City Link continues to connect communities between Harare and Bulawayo with comfort, convenience, and a commitment to excellence.