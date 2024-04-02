City Link introduces new buses

Online reporter

CITY Link has announced the addition of two new coaches to deliver an exceptional travel experience for its passengers.

Ms Nobuhle Gwemende, City Link’s Operations Manager said, “The addition of these new coaches reflects City Link’s dedication to continuous improvement and investment in its fleet. This commitment ensures passengers have access to modern, reliable, and safe transportation options.”

She said: “The new coaches boast a range of features designed to elevate the passenger experience, including:

• Plush, reclining seats with ample legroom for maximum comfort.

• An onboard entertainment system allowing passengers to enjoy movies, TV shows, or music during their trip.

• Convenient USB charging ports to keep electronic devices powered up.

• Improved climate control for a consistently comfortable cabin temperature.

• Increased luggage storage space for easy stowing of personal belongings.

City Link Coaches is adding a new 10:00 am service starting on the 4 April. This new and convenient service provides greater flexibility for your travel needs, running Thursday through Monday.

“Passengers will receive a complimentary meal from Steers, a drink, and water. Passengers can book their trips online in the comfort of their homes or offices by visiting our website”, read the statement