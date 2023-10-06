City of Bulawayo Issues Fines to Maintain Cleanliness

Prince Ngwenya, Online Writer

The City of Bulawayo has tightened regulations and increased fines for certain offenses in a bid to reclaim ‘cleanest city’ status.

In a statement posted on their official Twitter handle, the City of Bulawayo has announced the implementation of US$30 fines for members of public caught littering in public areas.

“According to the City of Bulawayo By-laws littering is an offense that carries a fine of US$30.

“Trading in open food or packing the same on the floor is an offense which carries a fine of US$30.

“It is an offense to urinate or defecate in a public place and this can lead to a fine of US$30,” reads the statement.