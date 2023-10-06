  • Today Fri, 06 Oct 2023

City of Bulawayo Issues Fines to Maintain Cleanliness

Prince Ngwenya, Online Writer

The City of Bulawayo has tightened regulations and increased fines for certain offenses in a bid to reclaim ‘cleanest city’ status.

In a statement posted on their official Twitter handle, the City of Bulawayo has announced the implementation of US$30 fines for members of public caught littering in public areas.

“According to the City of Bulawayo By-laws littering is an offense that carries a fine of US$30.

“Trading in open food or packing the same on the floor is an offense which carries a fine of US$30.

“It is an offense to urinate or defecate in a public place and this can lead to a fine of US$30,” reads the statement.

