City of Bulawayo launches customer satisfaction survey to improve service delivery

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE City of Bulawayo has launched a preliminary customer satisfaction survey of its services for the 2023 municipal year meant to gain insight and understanding of how clients feel about the quality, frequency, and standard of the services provided.

The survey will run from January 17 to the end of the month and the local authority hopes that the feedback from the clients will help improve service delivery.

“The City of Bulawayo is conducting a Preliminary Customer Satisfaction Survey of its services for the 2023 Municipal Year. The purpose of the survey is to gain insight and understanding of how clients feel about the quality, frequency, and standard of the services provided.

“It is also to obtain customer feedback that can be used to improve the overall customer experience in the future. The survey will run from Wednesday, 17 January 2024 to Wednesday, 31 January 2024. You are cordially invited to share your views of the services provided – https://forms.gle/2rHPbu4wbwombh2h9,” wrote the council on its social media pages.

The local authority has been found wanting mainly on its response to burst sewer and water pipes and its failure to conduct physical water meter readings for accurate billing, something which has seen some ratepayers being billed exorbitant amounts due to the estimates that the council has adopted.