City of Bulawayo seeks to recruit 50 nurses

Nqobile Tshili

[email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC), which has been grappling with resignations of nurses, wants to recruit 50 of them and has flighted an advert inviting applications.

Like many other public health institutions, the local authority has experienced a skills flight of mainly health workers who are taking up jobs in the diaspora.

In a statement yesterday, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the applicants should be registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and should have two years experience.

He said nurses will be required to assess and make management plans of outpatients, child health and family planning activities.

Mr Dube said the nurses will also implement the management plans and review patients to evaluate effectiveness of plans and make decisions for continued care and counseling as per patient’s needs.

He said the candidates should have a diploma in general nursing and a valid practicing certificate.

