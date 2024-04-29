City of Masvingo on cloud nine after scooping top prize at ZITF

Lingani Nyika, [email protected]

IN a remarkable achievement, the City of Masvingo emerged victorious in the civic participation category, outshining 92 other local authorities across Zimbabwe at the recent 64th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The competition, held under the theme “Innovation: the Catalyst to Industrialization and Trade,” showcased the city’s remarkable advancements in service delivery through innovation and creativity.

The City of Masvingo’s exhibition stand stood out for showcasing a range of exciting functional innovations and lucrative investment opportunities, cementing its reputation as an ideal destination for investment.

The city displayed the diverse council operations and highlighted locally produced goods and collaborative efforts with private players, Government ministries, and non-governmental organizations, further demonstrating its commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive business environment.

Commenting, Masvingo City Council (MCC) public relations officer, Mrs Ashleigh Jinjika, said these were put in place to enhance its operations.

“We exhibited various innovations in place, which enhances service delivery in the city namely smart payments, e-licensing, wezhira the parker, wezhira musika initiative, and the utilization of Geographic Information Systems (GIS),” said Mrs Jinjika.

The exhibition also took visitors on a captivating journey through the rich historical tapestry of the Great Zimbabwe monuments, a national heritage site nestled within the city’s boundaries.

Mrs Jinjika said Masvingo’s Great Zimbabwe Monuments showcased city’s historic past.

“Our exhibition also tracked down the memory lane of mankind at the ancient city, which is Great Zimbabwe monuments, a clear testimony of innovation from the way it was built without mortar but artistic and fortified,” said Mrs Jinjika.

“Great Zimbabwe is where industrialisation and trade of gold and iron began with international world.”

The Bulawayo City Council won the first prize last year.

The victory in the civic participation category is a significant achievement for the City of Masvingo, showcasing the power of innovation to transform local its communities.

