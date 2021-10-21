City players recover

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City key players have returned to training from injury, although coach Philani Ncube said they would not be rushed into full contact training yet.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ndlovu, midfielders Tawanda Zinaka, Welcome Ndiweni and Alton Ndlovu returned to training yesterday.

“It’s good to have the injured players back at training, but they’re doing light work. We’re fortunate that we still have time to work on the team before the league starts. These guys coming from injuries sustained last weekend against Highlanders will continue with light work and start full contact training on Monday,” said Ncube.

City were eliminated from the Chibuku Super Cup after finishing third with five points in Group B behind winners Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Ncube believes the cup tournament gave them good pointers on where improvements need to be made ahead of the league season, whose start date hasn’t yet been announced.

“The Chibuku Super Cup gave us a clear view of what to work on. If you look at how we ended the competition, we really showed improvements. We need to work on our fitness, work on the psychology of players as well as combinations. We’ll come right when the season starts,” said Ncube. – @ZililoR