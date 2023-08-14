City wide water guard for Bulawayo

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

THE BULAWAYO City Council today issued a notice to residents for water supplies interruption in all areas of the city after delays in completion of a water leakages fixing programme.

In a statement, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said public water supply will be disrupted across the city.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of water supply interruptions and suspension of the Daily Restoration Strategy to all city areas including areas fed by the Tuli Reservoir,” he said.

The council attributed the disruption to delays in the repairs.

“This is due to delays in the completion of leak repairs that are taking place on the Flowserve line and are thus affecting raw water deliveries to the Criterion Water Treatment Plant. The Tuli Reservoir has also been affected by a power surge that took place at Ncema on Thursday, 10th August 2023 and resulted in two out of five pumps treated water pumps from the Ncema to Tuli line being affected,” he added.

Mr Dube said the water supply will be restored in the shortest possible time.

“The City of Bulawayo is working on restoring full water delivery as soon as possible,” he said.

He apologised for the disruption of the water supply.