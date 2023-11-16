Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe invites tenders for air traffic control system

Vululwazi Nkala,[email protected]

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAZ) has invited tenders supply and Installation of an Aeronautical information management (AIM) System.

In a statement, the authority said: “Interested and qualified companies are invited to bid for the Supply, Delivery and Installation of Aeronautical information management (AIM) System/ Air traffic services message handling (AMH) system.”

“Tenders must be enclosed in sealed envelopes and clearly marked on the outside with the advertised tender number, the description and closing date. Tenders must be deposited in the Tender box at the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe PMU reception, 2nd level, domestic terminal building, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Harare before 17 January 2024 at 10am. Tenders can also be e-mailed to [email protected] as password-protected pdf documents. Passwords to be sent on the same email,” read the statement.-@vululwazi