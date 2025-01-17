Civil imprisonment for residents as Gwanda Municipality intensifies legal action against debtors

Online Writer

THE Municipality of Gwanda has completed the first phase of a legal drive to recover overdue debts and has issued a stern warning of further measures for unpaid accounts.

The local authority has indicated that it will pursue civil imprisonment against defaulters.

In a public notice, the municipality announced it is embarking on the second phase of debt recovery, which will target all overdue accounts across the town.

According to the notice, the initial phase involved a select sample of accounts, all of which have since settled their outstanding debts.

“The municipality wishes to inform all its debtors that it is proceeding to the next phase of legal action to recover overdue debts, which shall involve all overdue accounts in the town.

“Property owners and tenants are hereby advised to urgently clear their overdue balances to avoid legal action, which may include disconnection of water, closure of buildings, court appearances, lawyers’ costs, and the subsequent attachment of belongings and/or buildings,” the notice stated.

The municipality further warned that should debts remain unpaid, civil imprisonment will be sought and granted against defaulters.

Residents were reminded that the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) empowers the council to levy charges for services provided, which both property owners and tenants are obligated to pay.