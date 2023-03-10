Civil registry extends operational hours

Nqobile Chili, Chronicle Reporter

The Civil Registry Department has extended operating hours to streamline with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) mobile biometric voter registration exercise which starts on Sunday.

Zec will roll out the voter registration exercise in preparation for the 2023 Harmonised Elections set for later this year.

Political parties and civil society organisations have previously called for the Civil Registry Department to run a parallel issuance of identity documents during the voter registration program.

They argue that a lot of citizens fail to register to vote as they will not be having requisite identity documents.