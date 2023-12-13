Civil servants get final bonus payment

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

The first group of civil servants started receiving the second and final payment of their annual bonus yesterday as per agreement with the employer as the Second Republic continues to walk the talk on its promises to improve the welfare of Government workers.

Government, as has become the norm over the years, made an undertaking to pay its workers an annual bonus but this year staggered the payment over two months with the first portion being paid last month.

Yesterday members of the uniformed forces received the second and final payment of their 13th cheque.

The health sector is getting paid next followed by those in the education sector and the rest of civil servants.

This year traditional leaders and their messengers are also getting the 13th cheque for the first time.

The bonuses just like salaries are being paid in both local currency and USD.

In an interview in Bulawayo yesterday, the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Mrs Cecilia Alexander, confirmed that the first group of Government employees started receiving their second bonus payment yesterday.

“Government paid the the first portion last month as agreed and is now paying the second which is the final bonus payment. The soldiers have already received their second portion as we speak,” she said.

Mrs Alexanders said unlike in the past, Government and its workers are now negotiating in good faith.

“So far all is well, the employer is always sincere with the workers even on issues that we will not want to hear. When Government cannot meet our demands, it does not hesitate to tell us that it does not have the money as opposed to giving empty promises,” said Mrs Alexander.

She said the unions will soon engage Government on the issue of converting civil servants’ forex allowances into salaries as announced by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

“Our position is that Government must first increase the forex allowances before converting them into salaries,” said Mrs Alexander.

In his 2024 National Budget Statement, Minister Ncube raised the monthly tax-free threshold from $500 000 to $750 000 and tax-free bonus from $500 000 to $7,5 million.

The proposed tax-free threshold will be effective from 1 January but the $7,5 million tax free bonus was effected last month.