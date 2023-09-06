Civil Servants happy with ED re-election

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) has committed to continue complementing President Mnangagwa’s policies following his re-election as the country’s President.

President Mnangagwa assumed his second term in office on Monday after he romped to victory in the August Harmonised Elections where the ruling Zanu PF also garnered a majority in Parliament.

Various Government agents, parastatals, and the private sector have congratulated President Mnangagwa for assuming his second term in office.

The PSC in a statement said public service workers have confidence in President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“While assuring His Excellency, the President, support from an empowered, professional, innovative, ethical, inclusive, and accountable civil service; the Service Commissions wish him a productive second term in office, steering our great nation towards inclusive, sustained growth and prosperity. We wish His Excellency, the President, continued good health and boundless energy in building our nation and protecting its hard-won sovereignty, legacy, and liberty,” read the statement.

-@nqotshili